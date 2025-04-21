Currencies / WABC
WABC: Westamerica Bancorporation
48.06 USD 0.26 (0.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WABC exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.37 and at a high of 48.32.
Follow Westamerica Bancorporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
47.37 48.32
Year Range
42.00 59.98
- Previous Close
- 48.32
- Open
- 48.31
- Bid
- 48.06
- Ask
- 48.36
- Low
- 47.37
- High
- 48.32
- Volume
- 375
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- -2.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.81%
- Year Change
- -2.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%