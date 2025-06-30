QuotesSections
VTWG: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

238.11 USD 1.37 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VTWG exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 238.11 and at a high of 238.12.

Follow Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
238.11 238.12
Year Range
160.02 240.61
Previous Close
236.74
Open
238.12
Bid
238.11
Ask
238.41
Low
238.11
High
238.12
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.58%
Month Change
2.55%
6 Months Change
27.59%
Year Change
15.35%
