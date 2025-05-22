Currencies / VTAK
VTAK: Catheter Precision Inc
2.50 USD 0.02 (0.79%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VTAK exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.44 and at a high of 2.58.
Follow Catheter Precision Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VTAK News
- Catheter Precision enacts 1-for-19 reverse stock split on NYSE American
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 11 to August 15) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Catheter Precision to implement 1-for-19 reverse stock split in August
- Catheter Precision, Inc. Comments on Recent Market Activity
- Catheter Precision Stock (VTAK) Rockets 170% on a Delayed Investor Reaction - TipRanks.com
- catheter precision issues stock warrant to ladenburg thalmann
- catheter precision announces executive change
- Catheter Precision, Inc. Receives CE Mark for LockeT
- VTAK stock touches 52-week low at $0.24 amid market challenges
Daily Range
2.44 2.58
Year Range
0.15 4.29
- Previous Close
- 2.52
- Open
- 2.52
- Bid
- 2.50
- Ask
- 2.80
- Low
- 2.44
- High
- 2.58
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- -0.79%
- Month Change
- -0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 594.44%
- Year Change
- 509.76%
