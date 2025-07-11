Currencies / VRME
VRME: VerifyMe Inc
0.84 USD 0.01 (1.20%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VRME exchange rate has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.83 and at a high of 0.85.
Follow VerifyMe Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VRME News
- VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: VerifyMe Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock surges
- VerifyMe (VRME) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- VerifyMe Q2 Revenue Rises Cash Grows
- VerifyMe Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines but profitability improves as stock jumps
- VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- VerifyMe Beats Q2 Loss Revenue Drops 16%
- VerifyMe earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- VerifyMe stock soars after subsidiary inks UPS logistics deal
- VerifyMe appoints Jennifer Cola as CFO and amends bylaws on quorum requirements
Daily Range
0.83 0.85
Year Range
0.55 5.00
- Previous Close
- 0.83
- Open
- 0.83
- Bid
- 0.84
- Ask
- 1.14
- Low
- 0.83
- High
- 0.85
- Volume
- 154
- Daily Change
- 1.20%
- Month Change
- -1.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.53%
- Year Change
- -38.24%
