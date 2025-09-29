- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VLYPN: VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
VLYPN exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.01 and at a high of 26.32.
Follow VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VLYPN stock price today?
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP stock is priced at 26.23 today. It trades within 0.46%, yesterday's close was 26.11, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of VLYPN shows these updates.
Does VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP stock pay dividends?
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP is currently valued at 26.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.10% and USD. View the chart live to track VLYPN movements.
How to buy VLYPN stock?
You can buy VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP shares at the current price of 26.23. Orders are usually placed near 26.23 or 26.53, while 44 and 0.69% show market activity. Follow VLYPN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VLYPN stock?
Investing in VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP involves considering the yearly range 23.75 - 26.82 and current price 26.23. Many compare 1.75% and 4.42% before placing orders at 26.23 or 26.53. Explore the VLYPN price chart live with daily changes.
What are VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP in the past year was 26.82. Within 23.75 - 26.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP performance using the live chart.
What are VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP (VLYPN) over the year was 23.75. Comparing it with the current 26.23 and 23.75 - 26.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VLYPN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VLYPN stock split?
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.11, and 2.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.11
- Open
- 26.05
- Bid
- 26.23
- Ask
- 26.53
- Low
- 26.01
- High
- 26.32
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.42%
- Year Change
- 2.10%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev