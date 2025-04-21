Currencies / VIXY
VIXY: ProShares Trust VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
33.22 USD 0.21 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VIXY exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.05 and at a high of 33.43.
Follow ProShares Trust VIX Short-Term Futures ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VIXY News
Daily Range
33.05 33.43
Year Range
11.36 89.08
- Previous Close
- 33.01
- Open
- 33.29
- Bid
- 33.22
- Ask
- 33.52
- Low
- 33.05
- High
- 33.43
- Volume
- 1.396 K
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- -10.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.88%
- Year Change
- 171.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%