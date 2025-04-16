Currencies / VIV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VIV: Telefonica Brasil S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each represe
12.60 USD 0.07 (0.55%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VIV exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.60 and at a high of 12.76.
Follow Telefonica Brasil S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each represe dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIV News
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here's Why Telefonica Brasil (VIV) is a Strong Value Stock
- Should Value Investors Buy Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Stock?
- JPMorgan downgrades Telefonica Brasil stock to Underweight on valuation
- Telefônica Brasil: Valuation Remains Attractive Despite The Rally (NYSE:VIV)
- Telefonica shares fall on FX drag, German and U.K. weakness in Q2
- Telefonica Brasil ADR earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Telefonica Brasil (VIV)
- VIV vs. TU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Are Investors Undervaluing Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Right Now?
- Why Telefonica Brasil (VIV) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Telefonica Brasil cancels 34.7 million treasury shares, adjusts capital structure
- France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.69%
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.01%
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Telefonica Brasil Stock?
- Vivendi shares leap 10% as French regulator mandates public withdrawal offer
- France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.57%
- Telefonica Brasil: Still Attractive After H1 Rally, But Lower Rates Needed For More
- Telefonica Brasil Stock: A Solid Strategy To Hold And Grow (NYSE:VIV)
- Factbox-Spain’s Telefonica reshapes Latin America strategy after leadership change
- Telefonica Brasil to Auction Fractional Shares on May 19
- Vivendi posts stable Q1 revenue, cuts debt after Telecom Italia exit
- Telefonica Brasil: Market Leader, Weak Returns (NYSE:VIV)
Daily Range
12.60 12.76
Year Range
7.46 12.92
- Previous Close
- 12.67
- Open
- 12.70
- Bid
- 12.60
- Ask
- 12.90
- Low
- 12.60
- High
- 12.76
- Volume
- 376
- Daily Change
- -0.55%
- Month Change
- 3.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.51%
- Year Change
- 22.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%