Valute / VIV
VIV: Telefonica Brasil S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each represe
12.59 USD 0.08 (0.63%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VIV ha avuto una variazione del -0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.52 e ad un massimo di 12.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Telefonica Brasil S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each represe. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VIV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.52 12.67
Intervallo Annuale
7.46 12.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.67
- Apertura
- 12.63
- Bid
- 12.59
- Ask
- 12.89
- Minimo
- 12.52
- Massimo
- 12.67
- Volume
- 710
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.47%
20 settembre, sabato