VIV: Telefonica Brasil S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each represe

12.59 USD 0.08 (0.63%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VIV ha avuto una variazione del -0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.52 e ad un massimo di 12.67.

Segui le dinamiche di Telefonica Brasil S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each represe. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.52 12.67
Intervallo Annuale
7.46 12.92
Chiusura Precedente
12.67
Apertura
12.63
Bid
12.59
Ask
12.89
Minimo
12.52
Massimo
12.67
Volume
710
Variazione giornaliera
-0.63%
Variazione Mensile
3.03%
Variazione Semestrale
43.39%
Variazione Annuale
22.47%
20 settembre, sabato