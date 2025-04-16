Währungen / VIV
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
VIV: Telefonica Brasil S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each represe
12.67 USD 0.06 (0.47%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VIV hat sich für heute um -0.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.77 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Telefonica Brasil S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each represe-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIV News
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here's Why Telefonica Brasil (VIV) is a Strong Value Stock
- Should Value Investors Buy Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Stock?
- JPMorgan downgrades Telefonica Brasil stock to Underweight on valuation
- Telefônica Brasil: Valuation Remains Attractive Despite The Rally (NYSE:VIV)
- Telefonica shares fall on FX drag, German and U.K. weakness in Q2
- Telefonica Brasil ADR earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Telefonica Brasil (VIV)
- VIV vs. TU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Are Investors Undervaluing Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Right Now?
- Why Telefonica Brasil (VIV) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Telefonica Brasil cancels 34.7 million treasury shares, adjusts capital structure
- France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.69%
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.01%
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Telefonica Brasil Stock?
- Vivendi shares leap 10% as French regulator mandates public withdrawal offer
- France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.57%
- Telefonica Brasil: Still Attractive After H1 Rally, But Lower Rates Needed For More
- Telefonica Brasil Stock: A Solid Strategy To Hold And Grow (NYSE:VIV)
- Factbox-Spain’s Telefonica reshapes Latin America strategy after leadership change
- Telefonica Brasil to Auction Fractional Shares on May 19
- Vivendi posts stable Q1 revenue, cuts debt after Telecom Italia exit
- Telefonica Brasil: Market Leader, Weak Returns (NYSE:VIV)
Tagesspanne
12.66 12.77
Jahresspanne
7.46 12.92
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.73
- Eröffnung
- 12.75
- Bid
- 12.67
- Ask
- 12.97
- Tief
- 12.66
- Hoch
- 12.77
- Volumen
- 517
- Tagesänderung
- -0.47%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.68%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 44.31%
- Jahresänderung
- 23.25%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K