- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VIOG: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
VIOG exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 120.52 and at a high of 120.84.
Follow Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIOG News
- Should Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Seasonal Weakness And A Stretch For Risk
- The Fed Finally Cuts Rates: Why Small Caps Are Suddenly Soaring
- Small Cap Investing: Act On Active, Pass On Passive
- Dow Jonesing For Lithium
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Weak Jobs Data Validates Our Bullish Treasury Forecast
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- How To Make Small-Cap Investing Less Risky
- The Appeal Of Small-Cap Stocks
- Long-Term Views From A Small-Cap Lens
- Small-Cap Equities: What Could Fuel A Sustainable Rally?
- Weekly Market Pulse: Big Rate Cuts? Not Right Now (null:SPX)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Should Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- From Forecasts To Facts: Revisiting 2025’s Investment Themes
- Google Giveth, Tesla Taketh Away
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Fears Of Slower Economic Growth Pressure U.S. Small-Cap Stock Outlook
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VIOG stock price today?
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock is priced at 120.65 today. It trades within 120.52 - 120.84, yesterday's close was 120.65, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of VIOG shows these updates.
Does Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF is currently valued at 120.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.57% and USD. View the chart live to track VIOG movements.
How to buy VIOG stock?
You can buy Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF shares at the current price of 120.65. Orders are usually placed near 120.65 or 120.95, while 6 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow VIOG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VIOG stock?
Investing in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 92.29 - 130.73 and current price 120.65. Many compare -0.53% and 15.32% before placing orders at 120.65 or 120.95. Explore the VIOG price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 130.73. Within 92.29 - 130.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 120.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VIOG) over the year was 92.29. Comparing it with the current 120.65 and 92.29 - 130.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VIOG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VIOG stock split?
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 120.65, and 3.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 120.65
- Open
- 120.71
- Bid
- 120.65
- Ask
- 120.95
- Low
- 120.52
- High
- 120.84
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.32%
- Year Change
- 3.57%
- Act
- 55.0
- Fcst
- 55.2
- Prev
- 55.1
- Act
- 51.2
- Fcst
- 49.8
- Prev
- 51.7
- Act
- 4.6%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.7%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 4.0%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 422
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $57.6 B
- Prev
- $-344.8 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev