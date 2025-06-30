QuotesSections
Currencies / VIOG
Back to US Stock Market

VIOG: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

120.65 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VIOG exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 120.52 and at a high of 120.84.

Follow Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VIOG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VIOG stock price today?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock is priced at 120.65 today. It trades within 120.52 - 120.84, yesterday's close was 120.65, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of VIOG shows these updates.

Does Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF is currently valued at 120.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.57% and USD. View the chart live to track VIOG movements.

How to buy VIOG stock?

You can buy Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF shares at the current price of 120.65. Orders are usually placed near 120.65 or 120.95, while 6 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow VIOG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VIOG stock?

Investing in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 92.29 - 130.73 and current price 120.65. Many compare -0.53% and 15.32% before placing orders at 120.65 or 120.95. Explore the VIOG price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 130.73. Within 92.29 - 130.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 120.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VIOG) over the year was 92.29. Comparing it with the current 120.65 and 92.29 - 130.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VIOG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VIOG stock split?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 120.65, and 3.57% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
120.52 120.84
Year Range
92.29 130.73
Previous Close
120.65
Open
120.71
Bid
120.65
Ask
120.95
Low
120.52
High
120.84
Volume
6
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
-0.53%
6 Months Change
15.32%
Year Change
3.57%
10 October, Friday
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.0
Fcst
55.2
Prev
55.1
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.2
Fcst
49.8
Prev
51.7
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.6%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.7%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
4.0%
Prev
3.7%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
422
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
18:00
USD
Federal Budget Balance
Act
Fcst
$​57.6 B
Prev
$​-344.8 B
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev