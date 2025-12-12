QuotesSections
Currencies / VG
Back to US Stock Market

VG: VG

6.23 USD 0.01 (0.16%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VG exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.18 and at a high of 6.48.

Follow VG dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VG stock price today?

VG stock is priced at 6.23 today. It trades within 6.18 - 6.48, yesterday's close was 6.24, and trading volume reached 7251. The live price chart of VG shows these updates.

Does VG stock pay dividends?

VG is currently valued at 6.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -74.10% and USD. View the chart live to track VG movements.

How to buy VG stock?

You can buy VG shares at the current price of 6.23. Orders are usually placed near 6.23 or 6.53, while 7251 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VG stock?

Investing in VG involves considering the yearly range 5.87 - 25.50 and current price 6.23. Many compare -15.12% and -59.33% before placing orders at 6.23 or 6.53. Explore the VG price chart live with daily changes.

What are VG stock highest prices?

The highest price of VG in the past year was 25.50. Within 5.87 - 25.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track VG performance using the live chart.

What are VG stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VG (VG) over the year was 5.87. Comparing it with the current 6.23 and 5.87 - 25.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VG stock split?

VG has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.24, and -74.10% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
6.18 6.48
Year Range
5.87 25.50
Previous Close
6.24
Open
6.23
Bid
6.23
Ask
6.53
Low
6.18
High
6.48
Volume
7.251 K
Daily Change
-0.16%
Month Change
-15.12%
6 Months Change
-59.33%
Year Change
-74.10%
12 December, Friday
18:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
414
Fcst
Prev
413
18:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
548
Fcst
Prev
549
20:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev