- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VG: VG
VG exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.18 and at a high of 6.48.
Follow VG dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VG stock price today?
VG stock is priced at 6.23 today. It trades within 6.18 - 6.48, yesterday's close was 6.24, and trading volume reached 7251. The live price chart of VG shows these updates.
Does VG stock pay dividends?
VG is currently valued at 6.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -74.10% and USD. View the chart live to track VG movements.
How to buy VG stock?
You can buy VG shares at the current price of 6.23. Orders are usually placed near 6.23 or 6.53, while 7251 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VG stock?
Investing in VG involves considering the yearly range 5.87 - 25.50 and current price 6.23. Many compare -15.12% and -59.33% before placing orders at 6.23 or 6.53. Explore the VG price chart live with daily changes.
What are VG stock highest prices?
The highest price of VG in the past year was 25.50. Within 5.87 - 25.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track VG performance using the live chart.
What are VG stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VG (VG) over the year was 5.87. Comparing it with the current 6.23 and 5.87 - 25.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VG stock split?
VG has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.24, and -74.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.24
- Open
- 6.23
- Bid
- 6.23
- Ask
- 6.53
- Low
- 6.18
- High
- 6.48
- Volume
- 7.251 K
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- -15.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -59.33%
- Year Change
- -74.10%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev