Currencies / VFSWW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VFSWW: VinFast Auto Ltd - Warrant
0.2150 USD 0.0091 (4.06%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VFSWW exchange rate has changed by -4.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2052 and at a high of 0.2304.
Follow VinFast Auto Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VFSWW News
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Lucid Stock Is Still Not Worth Your Money (NASDAQ:LCID)
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- 5 Reasons Why Gold Will Dethrone The USD As The World's Main FX Reserve Within A Decade
- EV Company News For The Month Of June 2025
- VinFast's Strategy To Push Into Developing Markets Is Intriguing And Could Pay Off
- VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- EV Company News For The Month Of May 2025
- Crisis And Opportunity In Auto Makers (NYSE:TM)
- EV Company News For The Month Of March 2025
- EV Company News For The Month Of February 2025
Daily Range
0.2052 0.2304
Year Range
0.1709 0.6000
- Previous Close
- 0.2241
- Open
- 0.2304
- Bid
- 0.2150
- Ask
- 0.2180
- Low
- 0.2052
- High
- 0.2304
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- -4.06%
- Month Change
- -14.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -38.57%
- Year Change
- -50.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%