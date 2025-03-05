QuotesSections
VFSWW: VinFast Auto Ltd - Warrant

0.2150 USD 0.0091 (4.06%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VFSWW exchange rate has changed by -4.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2052 and at a high of 0.2304.

Follow VinFast Auto Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
0.2052 0.2304
Year Range
0.1709 0.6000
Previous Close
0.2241
Open
0.2304
Bid
0.2150
Ask
0.2180
Low
0.2052
High
0.2304
Volume
56
Daily Change
-4.06%
Month Change
-14.38%
6 Months Change
-38.57%
Year Change
-50.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%