VACI: Viking Acquisition Corp I
VACI exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.9000 and at a high of 9.9100.
Follow Viking Acquisition Corp I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VACI stock price today?
Viking Acquisition Corp I stock is priced at 9.9100 today. It trades within 9.9000 - 9.9100, yesterday's close was 9.9000, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of VACI shows these updates.
Does Viking Acquisition Corp I stock pay dividends?
Viking Acquisition Corp I is currently valued at 9.9100. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.20% and USD. View the chart live to track VACI movements.
How to buy VACI stock?
You can buy Viking Acquisition Corp I shares at the current price of 9.9100. Orders are usually placed near 9.9100 or 9.9130, while 31 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow VACI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VACI stock?
Investing in Viking Acquisition Corp I involves considering the yearly range 9.8600 - 10.0300 and current price 9.9100. Many compare 0.00% and -1.20% before placing orders at 9.9100 or 9.9130. Explore the VACI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Viking Acquisition Corp I stock highest prices?
The highest price of Viking Acquisition Corp I in the past year was 10.0300. Within 9.8600 - 10.0300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.9000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Viking Acquisition Corp I performance using the live chart.
What are Viking Acquisition Corp I stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Viking Acquisition Corp I (VACI) over the year was 9.8600. Comparing it with the current 9.9100 and 9.8600 - 10.0300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VACI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VACI stock split?
Viking Acquisition Corp I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.9000, and -1.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.9000
- Open
- 9.9050
- Bid
- 9.9100
- Ask
- 9.9130
- Low
- 9.9000
- High
- 9.9100
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.20%
- Year Change
- -1.20%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- -1.274 M
- Fcst
- 2.123 M
- Prev
- -1.812 M
- Act
- -0.742 M
- Fcst
- 0.115 M
- Prev
- 0.308 M
- Act
- 4.798%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.706%