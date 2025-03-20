QuotesSections
UZE
UZE: United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070

19.1100 USD 0.1500 (0.78%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UZE exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.9600 and at a high of 19.2190.

Follow United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
18.9600 19.2190
Year Range
16.6000 23.2200
Previous Close
19.2600
Open
19.0000
Bid
19.1100
Ask
19.1130
Low
18.9600
High
19.2190
Volume
75
Daily Change
-0.78%
Month Change
7.72%
6 Months Change
-14.07%
Year Change
-13.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%