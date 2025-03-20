통화 / UZE
UZE: United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070
18.9000 USD 0.1218 (0.64%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UZE 환율이 오늘 -0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.9000이고 고가는 19.1595이었습니다.
United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
18.9000 19.1595
년간 변동
16.6000 23.2200
- 이전 종가
- 19.0218
- 시가
- 19.0900
- Bid
- 18.9000
- Ask
- 18.9030
- 저가
- 18.9000
- 고가
- 19.1595
- 볼륨
- 82
- 일일 변동
- -0.64%
- 월 변동
- 6.54%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.02%
- 년간 변동율
- -14.86%
20 9월, 토요일