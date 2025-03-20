시세섹션
UZE: United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070

18.9000 USD 0.1218 (0.64%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

UZE 환율이 오늘 -0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.9000이고 고가는 19.1595이었습니다.

일일 변동 비율
18.9000 19.1595
년간 변동
16.6000 23.2200
이전 종가
19.0218
시가
19.0900
Bid
18.9000
Ask
18.9030
저가
18.9000
고가
19.1595
볼륨
82
일일 변동
-0.64%
월 변동
6.54%
6개월 변동
-15.02%
년간 변동율
-14.86%
20 9월, 토요일