QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / UZE
Tornare a Azioni

UZE: United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070

18.9000 USD 0.1218 (0.64%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UZE ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.9000 e ad un massimo di 19.1595.

Segui le dinamiche di United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UZE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.9000 19.1595
Intervallo Annuale
16.6000 23.2200
Chiusura Precedente
19.0218
Apertura
19.0900
Bid
18.9000
Ask
18.9030
Minimo
18.9000
Massimo
19.1595
Volume
82
Variazione giornaliera
-0.64%
Variazione Mensile
6.54%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.02%
Variazione Annuale
-14.86%
20 settembre, sabato