Valute / UZE
UZE: United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070
18.9000 USD 0.1218 (0.64%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UZE ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.9000 e ad un massimo di 19.1595.
Segui le dinamiche di United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD) Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Array Digital And Telephone and Data Systems: Closure Of T-Mobile Deal Creates Opportunity
- Uze stock hits 52-week low at $16.60
- T-Mobile's Newly Launched Senior Unsecured Notes Are Fairly Priced (TMUSL) (TMUSI)
- United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Array Digital Infrastructure stock hits 52-week low at 19.87 USD
- United States Cellular’s Transformation To Array Digital Puts Baby Bonds On Edge (UZF)
- UZE stock hits 52-week low at 20.01 USD
- U.S. Cellular And Telephone and Data Systems: Why The Preferreds Are Still A Buy (TDS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.9000 19.1595
Intervallo Annuale
16.6000 23.2200
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.0218
- Apertura
- 19.0900
- Bid
- 18.9000
- Ask
- 18.9030
- Minimo
- 18.9000
- Massimo
- 19.1595
- Volume
- 82
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.86%
