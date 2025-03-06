Currencies / UVIX
UVIX: VS TR 2x Long VIX Futures ETF
10.90 USD 0.36 (3.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UVIX exchange rate has changed by 3.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.57 and at a high of 10.95.
Follow VS TR 2x Long VIX Futures ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UVIX News
- UVIX: Not The Best Way To Play VIX Increases, But Worth A Look (BATS:UVIX)
- UVIX Can Amplify Exposure To Volatility (BATS:UVIX)
- UVIX And UVXY ETF: The Equity Volatility Premium Might Be Unwound Soon (BATS:UVXY)
- UVIX: Fear Fades (BATS:UVIX)
- UVIX: Wait For Opportunity To Short (BATS:UVIX)
- Simplify Volatility Premium ETF: 15.25% Distribution Yield, Interesting Buy (SVOL)
Daily Range
10.57 10.95
Year Range
2.94 105.17
- Previous Close
- 10.54
- Open
- 10.60
- Bid
- 10.90
- Ask
- 11.20
- Low
- 10.57
- High
- 10.95
- Volume
- 11.137 K
- Daily Change
- 3.42%
- Month Change
- -18.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -71.53%
- Year Change
- 130.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%