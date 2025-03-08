Currencies / UTMD
UTMD: Utah Medical Products Inc
62.50 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UTMD exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.06 and at a high of 62.66.
Follow Utah Medical Products Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UTMD News
Daily Range
62.06 62.66
Year Range
51.26 68.99
- Previous Close
- 62.49
- Open
- 62.06
- Bid
- 62.50
- Ask
- 62.80
- Low
- 62.06
- High
- 62.66
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 3.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.40%
- Year Change
- -5.60%
