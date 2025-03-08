Valute / UTMD
UTMD: Utah Medical Products Inc
62.19 USD 1.25 (1.97%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UTMD ha avuto una variazione del -1.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.93 e ad un massimo di 63.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Utah Medical Products Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
61.93 63.09
Intervallo Annuale
51.26 68.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.44
- Apertura
- 63.09
- Bid
- 62.19
- Ask
- 62.49
- Minimo
- 61.93
- Massimo
- 63.09
- Volume
- 43
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.07%
21 settembre, domenica