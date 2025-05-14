Currencies / USEG
USEG: U.S. Energy Corp
1.20 USD 0.04 (3.45%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
USEG exchange rate has changed by 3.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.17 and at a high of 1.22.
Follow U.S. Energy Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USEG News
- US energy CEO Smith buys $4560 in shares
- US energy CEO Smith buys $2.3k in company stock
- US Energy earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
- U.S. Energy: Inching Closer To Helium Production (NASDAQ:USEG)
- Dow Tumbles Over 1%; Adobe Earnings Top Views - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS)
- Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- US energy corp CEO Ryan Smith acquires $3,250 in common stock
- US energy corp CEO Ryan Smith acquires shares worth $3,250
- US energy corp CEO Ryan Smith buys $2,620 in common stock
- US energy corp CEO buys $2,975 in stock
- US Energy Corp Appoints Director, Ratifies Auditor
- US energy corp CEO Ryan Smith acquires $3,270 in stock
Daily Range
1.17 1.22
Year Range
0.98 6.40
- Previous Close
- 1.16
- Open
- 1.17
- Bid
- 1.20
- Ask
- 1.50
- Low
- 1.17
- High
- 1.22
- Volume
- 279
- Daily Change
- 3.45%
- Month Change
- 0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.23%
- Year Change
- 3.45%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev