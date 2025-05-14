QuotazioniSezioni
USEG: U.S. Energy Corp

1.16 USD 0.02 (1.69%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio USEG ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.16 e ad un massimo di 1.20.

Segui le dinamiche di U.S. Energy Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USEG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.16 1.20
Intervallo Annuale
0.98 6.40
Chiusura Precedente
1.18
Apertura
1.17
Bid
1.16
Ask
1.46
Minimo
1.16
Massimo
1.20
Volume
259
Variazione giornaliera
-1.69%
Variazione Mensile
-2.52%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.45%
Variazione Annuale
0.00%
21 settembre, domenica