Valute / USEG
USEG: U.S. Energy Corp
1.16 USD 0.02 (1.69%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio USEG ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.16 e ad un massimo di 1.20.
Segui le dinamiche di U.S. Energy Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
USEG News
- CEO di US Energy Smith acquista azioni per 4.560 dollari
- US energy CEO Smith buys $4560 in shares
- US energy CEO Smith buys $2.3k in company stock
- US Energy earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
- U.S. Energy: Inching Closer To Helium Production (NASDAQ:USEG)
- Dow Tumbles Over 1%; Adobe Earnings Top Views - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS)
- Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- US energy corp CEO Ryan Smith acquires $3,250 in common stock
- US energy corp CEO Ryan Smith acquires shares worth $3,250
- US energy corp CEO Ryan Smith buys $2,620 in common stock
- US energy corp CEO buys $2,975 in stock
- US Energy Corp Appoints Director, Ratifies Auditor
- US energy corp CEO Ryan Smith acquires $3,270 in stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.16 1.20
Intervallo Annuale
0.98 6.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.18
- Apertura
- 1.17
- Bid
- 1.16
- Ask
- 1.46
- Minimo
- 1.16
- Massimo
- 1.20
- Volume
- 259
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.00%
21 settembre, domenica