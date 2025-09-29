- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USBC: USBC, Inc.
USBC exchange rate has changed by 13.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.2061 and at a high of 1.3497.
Follow USBC, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USBC stock price today?
USBC, Inc. stock is priced at 1.3266 today. It trades within 13.39%, yesterday's close was 1.1699, and trading volume reached 558. The live price chart of USBC shows these updates.
Does USBC, Inc. stock pay dividends?
USBC, Inc. is currently valued at 1.3266. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -39.97% and USD. View the chart live to track USBC movements.
How to buy USBC stock?
You can buy USBC, Inc. shares at the current price of 1.3266. Orders are usually placed near 1.3266 or 1.3296, while 558 and 7.85% show market activity. Follow USBC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USBC stock?
Investing in USBC, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.6722 - 2.2100 and current price 1.3266. Many compare 24.17% and -39.97% before placing orders at 1.3266 or 1.3296. Explore the USBC price chart live with daily changes.
What are USBC, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of USBC, Inc. in the past year was 2.2100. Within 0.6722 - 2.2100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.1699 helps spot resistance levels. Track USBC, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are USBC, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of USBC, Inc. (USBC) over the year was 0.6722. Comparing it with the current 1.3266 and 0.6722 - 2.2100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USBC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USBC stock split?
USBC, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.1699, and -39.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.1699
- Open
- 1.2300
- Bid
- 1.3266
- Ask
- 1.3296
- Low
- 1.2061
- High
- 1.3497
- Volume
- 558
- Daily Change
- 13.39%
- Month Change
- 24.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.97%
- Year Change
- -39.97%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev