USBC: USBC, Inc.
USBC 환율이 오늘 15.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.2061이고 고가는 1.3700이었습니다.
USBC, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is USBC stock price today?
USBC, Inc. stock is priced at 1.3550 today. It trades within 15.82%, yesterday's close was 1.1699, and trading volume reached 708. The live price chart of USBC shows these updates.
Does USBC, Inc. stock pay dividends?
USBC, Inc. is currently valued at 1.3550. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -38.69% and USD. View the chart live to track USBC movements.
How to buy USBC stock?
You can buy USBC, Inc. shares at the current price of 1.3550. Orders are usually placed near 1.3550 or 1.3580, while 708 and 10.16% show market activity. Follow USBC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USBC stock?
Investing in USBC, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.6722 - 2.2100 and current price 1.3550. Many compare 26.83% and -38.69% before placing orders at 1.3550 or 1.3580. Explore the USBC price chart live with daily changes.
What are USBC, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of USBC, Inc. in the past year was 2.2100. Within 0.6722 - 2.2100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.1699 helps spot resistance levels. Track USBC, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are USBC, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of USBC, Inc. (USBC) over the year was 0.6722. Comparing it with the current 1.3550 and 0.6722 - 2.2100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USBC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USBC stock split?
USBC, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.1699, and -38.69% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 1.1699
- 시가
- 1.2300
- Bid
- 1.3550
- Ask
- 1.3580
- 저가
- 1.2061
- 고가
- 1.3700
- 볼륨
- 708
- 일일 변동
- 15.82%
- 월 변동
- 26.83%
- 6개월 변동
- -38.69%
- 년간 변동율
- -38.69%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4