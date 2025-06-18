QuotesSections
Currencies / USAI
USAI: Pacer American Energy Independence ETF

38.52 USD 0.91 (2.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USAI exchange rate has changed by -2.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.52 and at a high of 39.09.

Follow Pacer American Energy Independence ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is USAI stock price today?

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF stock is priced at 38.52 today. It trades within 38.52 - 39.09, yesterday's close was 39.43, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of USAI shows these updates.

Does Pacer American Energy Independence ETF stock pay dividends?

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF is currently valued at 38.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.96% and USD. View the chart live to track USAI movements.

How to buy USAI stock?

You can buy Pacer American Energy Independence ETF shares at the current price of 38.52. Orders are usually placed near 38.52 or 38.82, while 10 and -1.46% show market activity. Follow USAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USAI stock?

Investing in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.20 - 43.98 and current price 38.52. Many compare -2.73% and 0.13% before placing orders at 38.52 or 38.82. Explore the USAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are American Energy Independence ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of American Energy Independence ETF in the past year was 43.98. Within 34.20 - 43.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer American Energy Independence ETF performance using the live chart.

What are American Energy Independence ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) over the year was 34.20. Comparing it with the current 38.52 and 34.20 - 43.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USAI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USAI stock split?

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.43, and 4.96% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
38.52 39.09
Year Range
34.20 43.98
Previous Close
39.43
Open
39.09
Bid
38.52
Ask
38.82
Low
38.52
High
39.09
Volume
10
Daily Change
-2.31%
Month Change
-2.73%
6 Months Change
0.13%
Year Change
4.96%
10 October, Friday
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.0
Fcst
55.2
Prev
55.1
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.2
Fcst
49.8
Prev
51.7
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.6%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.7%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
4.0%
Prev
3.7%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
422
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
547
Fcst
Prev
549
18:00
USD
Federal Budget Balance
Act
Fcst
$​57.6 B
Prev
$​-344.8 B
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev