UPS: United Parcel Service Inc Common Stock
85.24 USD 1.20 (1.43%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UPS exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.48 and at a high of 85.26.
Follow United Parcel Service Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
84.48 85.26
Year Range
82.01 145.01
- Previous Close
- 84.04
- Open
- 84.60
- Bid
- 85.24
- Ask
- 85.54
- Low
- 84.48
- High
- 85.26
- Volume
- 4.206 K
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- -1.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.52%
- Year Change
- -37.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%