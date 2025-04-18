Currencies / UGA
UGA: United States Gasoline Fund LP
66.13 USD 0.91 (1.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UGA exchange rate has changed by 1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.68 and at a high of 66.24.
Follow United States Gasoline Fund LP dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UGA News
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- United States Gasoline Fund releases July monthly account statement
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Commodities: Oil Rallies As Trump Confirms New Deadline For Russia
- United States Gasoline Fund releases June monthly account statement
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- Commodities: Has The Oil Market Surplus Been Delayed?
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, June 2025
- Commodities: Calm, For Now
- Gas Prices Jump To 11-Week High
- Weekly Commentary: 'Real Economy Sphere Vs. Financial Sphere' Q1 2025 Z.1
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- Will Summer Drivers See Lower Gas Prices?
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
Daily Range
65.68 66.24
Year Range
52.83 68.14
- Previous Close
- 65.22
- Open
- 65.78
- Bid
- 66.13
- Ask
- 66.43
- Low
- 65.68
- High
- 66.24
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 1.40%
- Month Change
- 0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.40%
- Year Change
- 14.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%