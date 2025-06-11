QuotazioniSezioni
UGA: United States Gasoline Fund LP

63.96 USD 1.40 (2.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UGA ha avuto una variazione del -2.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.84 e ad un massimo di 64.61.

Segui le dinamiche di United States Gasoline Fund LP. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.84 64.61
Intervallo Annuale
52.83 68.14
Chiusura Precedente
65.36
Apertura
64.61
Bid
63.96
Ask
64.26
Minimo
63.84
Massimo
64.61
Volume
12
Variazione giornaliera
-2.14%
Variazione Mensile
-2.34%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.96%
Variazione Annuale
11.10%
