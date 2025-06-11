Valute / UGA
UGA: United States Gasoline Fund LP
63.96 USD 1.40 (2.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UGA ha avuto una variazione del -2.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.84 e ad un massimo di 64.61.
Segui le dinamiche di United States Gasoline Fund LP. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UGA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.84 64.61
Intervallo Annuale
52.83 68.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 65.36
- Apertura
- 64.61
- Bid
- 63.96
- Ask
- 64.26
- Minimo
- 63.84
- Massimo
- 64.61
- Volume
- 12
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.10%
21 settembre, domenica