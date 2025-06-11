시세섹션
통화 / UGA
주식로 돌아가기

UGA: United States Gasoline Fund LP

63.96 USD 1.40 (2.14%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

UGA 환율이 오늘 -2.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.84이고 고가는 64.61이었습니다.

United States Gasoline Fund LP 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UGA News

일일 변동 비율
63.84 64.61
년간 변동
52.83 68.14
이전 종가
65.36
시가
64.61
Bid
63.96
Ask
64.26
저가
63.84
고가
64.61
볼륨
12
일일 변동
-2.14%
월 변동
-2.34%
6개월 변동
-0.96%
년간 변동율
11.10%
20 9월, 토요일