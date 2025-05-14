Currencies / UEIC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UEIC: Universal Electronics Inc
4.64 USD 0.15 (3.13%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UEIC exchange rate has changed by -3.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.63 and at a high of 4.79.
Follow Universal Electronics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UEIC News
- Universal Electronics Q2 2025 slides: Connected Home surge drives return to profitability
- This C3.ai Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)
- Universal Electronics stock rating downgraded by B.Riley on weak outlook
- Universal Electronics (UEIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- MKS (MKSI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Universal Electronics appoints Richard K. Carnifax as interim CEO
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Universal Electronics director Eric Singer buys $47,832 in stock
- Universal Electronics senior vice president sells $5,977 in stock
Daily Range
4.63 4.79
Year Range
4.25 12.50
- Previous Close
- 4.79
- Open
- 4.79
- Bid
- 4.64
- Ask
- 4.94
- Low
- 4.63
- High
- 4.79
- Volume
- 79
- Daily Change
- -3.13%
- Month Change
- -3.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.18%
- Year Change
- -48.79%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev