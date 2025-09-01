QuotesSections
Currencies / UBS
UBS: UBS Group AG Registered

41.36 USD 0.22 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UBS exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.14 and at a high of 41.39.

Follow UBS Group AG Registered dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
41.14 41.39
Year Range
25.75 41.70
Previous Close
41.58
Open
41.38
Bid
41.36
Ask
41.66
Low
41.14
High
41.39
Volume
1.654 K
Daily Change
-0.53%
Month Change
5.24%
6 Months Change
34.33%
Year Change
32.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%