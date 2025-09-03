货币 / UBS
UBS: UBS Group AG Registered
41.35 USD 0.23 (0.55%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UBS汇率已更改-0.55%。当日，交易品种以低点41.14和高点41.39进行交易。
关注UBS Group AG Registered动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UBS新闻
- Analysts weigh in on steady U.K. August inflation, rate cut outlook
- Barclays highlights top European investment-grade credit ideas, favors VW, UBS
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley defeat Archegos investors’ insider trading appeals
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why UBS (UBS) is a Great Choice
- UBS Group AG Mulls U.S. Relocation as Swiss Capital Rules Tighten
- UBS stock hits 52-week high at 41.36 USD
- Swiss bank UBS mulls move to US to avoid new rules, reports New York Post
- UBS上调黄金价格预测，因美联储降息预期和美元走弱
- HSBC Shares Reach 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Opinion: The Stock Market Is on Shakier Ground Than Wall Street Seems to Think
- Why Is NIO Stock Plunging Today
- Factbox-European companies cut jobs in response to slowing economy
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Ubs stock hits 52-week high at 40.81 USD
- Factbox-European companies cut jobs in response to slowing economy
- ‘The return of the quality compounder’: ASML upgraded to Buy at UBS
- UBS sees USD/JPY direction tied to U.S. jobs data and Japanese election timing
- UBS maintains bearish stance on the pound with a clear EUR/GBP target
- UBS sees limited impact from potential French elections on euro
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights HSBC, UBS Group and Barclays PLC
- IREN Shares Jump 26% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Surge Q/Q
- 3 Stocks to Consider From the Thriving Foreign Banks Industry
- Aon (AON) to Offload NFP Wealth Business Back to Madison Dearborn for Almost $3B - TipRanks.com
日范围
41.14 41.39
年范围
25.75 41.70
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.58
- 开盘价
- 41.38
- 卖价
- 41.35
- 买价
- 41.65
- 最低价
- 41.14
- 最高价
- 41.39
- 交易量
- 2.784 K
- 日变化
- -0.55%
- 月变化
- 5.22%
- 6个月变化
- 34.30%
- 年变化
- 32.49%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值