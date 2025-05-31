Currencies / TZA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TZA: Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares
8.65 USD 0.04 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TZA exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.59 and at a high of 8.82.
Follow Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TZA News
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
- TZA: Small Caps Are Set For Growth If The Fed Cuts Key Rate (NYSEARCA:TZA)
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Erosion Goes On For SPUU (NYSEARCA:SPUU)
- Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
- Recession Bells Ring Louder As Conference Board’s LEI Sinks
- Bear Market Playbook: Decoding Recession Risk, Valuation Impact, And Style Leadership
- RecessionAlert Weekly Leading Economic Index
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- Historical Data: Recessions Trump Interest Rate Relief For Car And Home Sales
- UDOW: Risks And Monthly Leveraged ETFs Report (NYSEARCA:UDOW)
- The Real Meaning Of The 'TACO' Trade
- Above The Noise: Putting Pessimism In Perspective
- Fed Watch: In No Hurry
- The Bubble - Contains The Collapse - Contains The Resurgence
- Recession Alert: Very Good News For Dividend Stocks
- Silver, Small Caps And More Surprises Light Up The Leaderboard
- U.S. Economic Resilience Continues Despite Tariff Anxiety
- Recession Risks
- SDS: A Good Hedging Tool With A Caveat
Daily Range
8.59 8.82
Year Range
8.43 25.70
- Previous Close
- 8.61
- Open
- 8.63
- Bid
- 8.65
- Ask
- 8.95
- Low
- 8.59
- High
- 8.82
- Volume
- 9.621 K
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- -8.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -49.65%
- Year Change
- -36.54%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev