Valute / TZA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TZA: Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares
8.15 USD 0.19 (2.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TZA ha avuto una variazione del 2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.90 e ad un massimo di 8.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TZA News
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
- TZA: Small Caps Are Set For Growth If The Fed Cuts Key Rate (NYSEARCA:TZA)
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Erosion Goes On For SPUU (NYSEARCA:SPUU)
- Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
- Recession Bells Ring Louder As Conference Board’s LEI Sinks
- Bear Market Playbook: Decoding Recession Risk, Valuation Impact, And Style Leadership
- RecessionAlert Weekly Leading Economic Index
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- Historical Data: Recessions Trump Interest Rate Relief For Car And Home Sales
- UDOW: Risks And Monthly Leveraged ETFs Report (NYSEARCA:UDOW)
- The Real Meaning Of The 'TACO' Trade
- Above The Noise: Putting Pessimism In Perspective
- Fed Watch: In No Hurry
- The Bubble - Contains The Collapse - Contains The Resurgence
- Recession Alert: Very Good News For Dividend Stocks
- Silver, Small Caps And More Surprises Light Up The Leaderboard
- U.S. Economic Resilience Continues Despite Tariff Anxiety
- Recession Risks
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.90 8.19
Intervallo Annuale
7.90 25.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.96
- Apertura
- 7.90
- Bid
- 8.15
- Ask
- 8.45
- Minimo
- 7.90
- Massimo
- 8.19
- Volume
- 10.402 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- -13.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -52.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.21%
21 settembre, domenica