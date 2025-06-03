QuotazioniSezioni
TZA
TZA: Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

8.15 USD 0.19 (2.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TZA ha avuto una variazione del 2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.90 e ad un massimo di 8.19.

Segui le dinamiche di Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.90 8.19
Intervallo Annuale
7.90 25.70
Chiusura Precedente
7.96
Apertura
7.90
Bid
8.15
Ask
8.45
Minimo
7.90
Massimo
8.19
Volume
10.402 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.39%
Variazione Mensile
-13.57%
Variazione Semestrale
-52.56%
Variazione Annuale
-40.21%
21 settembre, domenica