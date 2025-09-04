Currencies / TXN
TXN: Texas Instruments Incorporated
177.68 USD 0.52 (0.29%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TXN exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 177.28 and at a high of 181.14.
Follow Texas Instruments Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TXN News
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Broadcom (AVGO) CEO Tan Hock E sells $50m in shares
- Nvidia Stock Falls As China Pressures U.S. Chipmakers
- Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- China’s tariff investigation could shift analog chip market dynamics: Bernstein
- China Targets U.S. Chip Sector Ahead of Trade Talks
- HSBC looks at the impact of a Chinese investigation into U.S. analog chips
- Semiconductor stocks fall after China launches US chip probes
- What Is Going On With Texas Instruments And Analog Devices Stocks On Monday? - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- New Mountain Finance, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Futures mixed; Fed decision looms; U.S.-China talks - what’s moving markets
- China Probes U.S. Chip Sector On Eve Of Trade Talks
- US Semiconductor Sector Faces Anti-Dumping Investigation By China Ahead Of Trade Discussions - Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Amtech Systems Soars 67% in a Month: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Texas Instruments stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark
- The BLSH Strategy: The Compounding Machine
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- SOXL: Far More Risk Than Reward Since COVID Shock (NYSEARCA:SOXL)
- BofA cuts price targets on analog and auto chip stocks on choppy macro environment
- Timing Is Everything For This Niche Chipmaker
- Texas Instruments stock falls after signalling weakening demand
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Presents at Citi's 2025 Tech, Media and Telecom Conf
Daily Range
177.28 181.14
Year Range
139.96 221.69
- Previous Close
- 178.20
- Open
- 178.79
- Bid
- 177.68
- Ask
- 177.98
- Low
- 177.28
- High
- 181.14
- Volume
- 7.534 K
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- -10.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.90%
- Year Change
- -13.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%