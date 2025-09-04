QuotesSections
Currencies / TXN
Back to US Stock Market

TXN: Texas Instruments Incorporated

177.68 USD 0.52 (0.29%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TXN exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 177.28 and at a high of 181.14.

Follow Texas Instruments Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TXN News

Daily Range
177.28 181.14
Year Range
139.96 221.69
Previous Close
178.20
Open
178.79
Bid
177.68
Ask
177.98
Low
177.28
High
181.14
Volume
7.534 K
Daily Change
-0.29%
Month Change
-10.88%
6 Months Change
-0.90%
Year Change
-13.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%