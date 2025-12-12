- Overview
TVA: Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp
TVA exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.51 and at a high of 10.58.
Follow Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TVA stock price today?
Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp stock is priced at 10.52 today. It trades within 10.51 - 10.58, yesterday's close was 10.53, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of TVA shows these updates.
Does Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp stock pay dividends?
Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp is currently valued at 10.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.41% and USD. View the chart live to track TVA movements.
How to buy TVA stock?
You can buy Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp shares at the current price of 10.52. Orders are usually placed near 10.52 or 10.82, while 14 and -0.57% show market activity. Follow TVA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TVA stock?
Investing in Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.98 - 12.27 and current price 10.52. Many compare -0.94% and 4.37% before placing orders at 10.52 or 10.82. Explore the TVA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp in the past year was 12.27. Within 9.98 - 12.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (TVA) over the year was 9.98. Comparing it with the current 10.52 and 9.98 - 12.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TVA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TVA stock split?
Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.53, and 5.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.53
- Open
- 10.58
- Bid
- 10.52
- Ask
- 10.82
- Low
- 10.51
- High
- 10.58
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- -0.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.37%
- Year Change
- 5.41%
