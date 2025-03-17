Currencies / TRTX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TRTX: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc
9.27 USD 0.17 (1.80%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRTX exchange rate has changed by -1.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.13 and at a high of 9.36.
Follow TPG RE Finance Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRTX News
- Do Options Traders Know Something About TPG RE Finance Trust Stock We Don't?
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 19th
- Should You Buy TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) After Golden Cross?
- TPG RE Finance Trust Q2 EPS Beats
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 4th
- TPG RE Finance earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- TRTX or VTMX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- TPG RE Finance Trust stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- TPG RE Finance Trust: Trading At A Significant Discount To Book Value (NYSE:TRTX)
- TPG RE Finance Trust: Buying 8.6% Yielding Preferreds As Rate Face Tariff Chaos
Daily Range
9.13 9.36
Year Range
6.47 9.84
- Previous Close
- 9.44
- Open
- 9.35
- Bid
- 9.27
- Ask
- 9.57
- Low
- 9.13
- High
- 9.36
- Volume
- 1.649 K
- Daily Change
- -1.80%
- Month Change
- 0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.60%
- Year Change
- 12.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%