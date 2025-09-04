Currencies / TROW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TROW: T. Rowe Price Group Inc
103.53 USD 0.64 (0.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TROW exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.28 and at a high of 104.63.
Follow T. Rowe Price Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TROW News
- Is HOOD's Private Markets Access to Retail Investors a Growth Driver?
- T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Goldman, T. Rowe to sell alternative investments for retirement accounts by year end
- T. Rowe Price launches $200 million blue economy bond strategy
- LAZ's August AUM Up 1.8% Sequentially: Will the Growth Trend Sustain?
- Victory Capital's August AUM Climbs 1.3% to $303.7B on Equity Gains
- Buy 5 Investment Management Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio Returns
- Goldman CEO says T. Rowe deal gives investors access to retirement products
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Goldman Sachs, T. Rowe Price, BlackRock and JPMorgan
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 8th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Wall Street's $1.3 Trillion Ghost Just Went Mainstream
- Private Markets Push: Can Goldman Profit From T. Rowe Price Tie-Up?
- Goldman Sachs stock holds steady as KBW reiterates Market Perform rating
- Wall Street's $5M Secret: How the Ultra-Rich Get First Dibs on Private Equity Gold
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- Salesforce, Amazon lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- T. Rowe Stock Jumps After Goldman Agrees to Invest $1 Billion, Partner on Private Funds
- Goldman Sachs (GS) Bets $1B on T. Rowe (TROW) to Expand Private Markets Access - TipRanks.com
- Goldman Sachs buys $1 billion stake in T. Rowe Price as more banks start offering private-market investments to individuals
- Salesforce, Alibaba Dip Among Mega-Cap Movers on Thursday
- Goldman Sachs confirms it will invest up to $1 billion in T. Rowe Price
- T. Rowe Price Gets A $1 Billion Boost From Goldman Sachs
Daily Range
103.28 104.63
Year Range
77.85 125.81
- Previous Close
- 104.17
- Open
- 104.22
- Bid
- 103.53
- Ask
- 103.83
- Low
- 103.28
- High
- 104.63
- Volume
- 1.150 K
- Daily Change
- -0.61%
- Month Change
- -2.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.10%
- Year Change
- -4.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%