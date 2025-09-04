QuotazioniSezioni
TROW: T. Rowe Price Group Inc

105.99 USD 0.20 (0.19%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TROW ha avuto una variazione del 0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 104.55 e ad un massimo di 106.19.

Segui le dinamiche di T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
104.55 106.19
Intervallo Annuale
77.85 125.81
Chiusura Precedente
105.79
Apertura
105.96
Bid
105.99
Ask
106.29
Minimo
104.55
Massimo
106.19
Volume
2.868 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.19%
Variazione Mensile
0.04%
Variazione Semestrale
15.79%
Variazione Annuale
-2.06%
20 settembre, sabato