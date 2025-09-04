货币 / TROW
TROW: T. Rowe Price Group Inc
104.99 USD 1.30 (1.25%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TROW汇率已更改1.25%。当日，交易品种以低点103.74和高点105.54进行交易。
关注T. Rowe Price Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
103.74 105.54
年范围
77.85 125.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 103.69
- 开盘价
- 103.89
- 卖价
- 104.99
- 买价
- 105.29
- 最低价
- 103.74
- 最高价
- 105.54
- 交易量
- 364
- 日变化
- 1.25%
- 月变化
- -0.91%
- 6个月变化
- 14.69%
- 年变化
- -2.98%
