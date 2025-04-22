Currencies / TRC
TRC: Tejon Ranch Co
16.47 USD 0.15 (0.90%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRC exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.36 and at a high of 16.54.
Follow Tejon Ranch Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
16.36 16.54
Year Range
14.70 19.39
- Previous Close
- 16.62
- Open
- 16.53
- Bid
- 16.47
- Ask
- 16.77
- Low
- 16.36
- High
- 16.54
- Volume
- 90
- Daily Change
- -0.90%
- Month Change
- -4.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.98%
- Year Change
- -5.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%