Currencies / TLRY
TLRY: Tilray Brands Inc - Class 2
1.22 USD 0.04 (3.39%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TLRY exchange rate has changed by 3.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.15 and at a high of 1.26.
Follow Tilray Brands Inc - Class 2 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TLRY News
- Cannabis Stock CRLBF Gains 25% in a Month: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold?
- Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Cannabis Stock CRON Trades Near 52-Week High: How to Play
- Tilray Brands (TLRY) Surges on Cannabis Sector Buzz as Profits Go Up in Smoke - TipRanks.com
- Breckenridge Distillery appoints Winebow as California distributor
- Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Tilray Brands: Momentum Now, Fundamentals Later (NASDAQ:TLRY)
- What's Going On With Tilray Stock Today? - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Tilray: Sell The U.S. Rescheduling Rally (NASDAQ:TLRY)
- What's Going On With Tilray Brands (TLRY) Stock? - Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY)
- NVDA, TLRY, OPAD, IBKR, KDP: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR), Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)
- Tesla Rises, Dr Pepper Tumbles Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Tilray Brands (TLRY) Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Going On? - Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY)
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Tilray stock price target raised to $2.00 from $1.50 at Jefferies
- If You'd Invested $1,000 in Tilray Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Organigram: The Capital Efficient Market Leader Trading At A Discount (NASDAQ:OGI)
- Facebook, UnitedHealth lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Curaleaf Is Still A Strong Sell (OTCMKTS:CURLF)
- What’s Driving the Wild Swings in Tilray Stock (TLRY)? - TipRanks.com
- Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- What's Going On With Tilray Brands Stock Thursday? - Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY)
- Tilray Brands: Improving Fundamentals And A Re-Igniting Narrative (NASDAQ:TLRY)
Daily Range
1.15 1.26
Year Range
0.35 1.83
- Previous Close
- 1.18
- Open
- 1.18
- Bid
- 1.22
- Ask
- 1.52
- Low
- 1.15
- High
- 1.26
- Volume
- 12.058 K
- Daily Change
- 3.39%
- Month Change
- -4.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 87.69%
- Year Change
- -30.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%