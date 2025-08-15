QuotazioniSezioni
TLRY: Tilray Brands Inc - Class 2

1.21 USD 0.05 (3.97%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TLRY ha avuto una variazione del -3.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.20 e ad un massimo di 1.27.

Segui le dinamiche di Tilray Brands Inc - Class 2. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.20 1.27
Intervallo Annuale
0.35 1.83
Chiusura Precedente
1.26
Apertura
1.26
Bid
1.21
Ask
1.51
Minimo
1.20
Massimo
1.27
Volume
9.593 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.97%
Variazione Mensile
-5.47%
Variazione Semestrale
86.15%
Variazione Annuale
-31.25%
