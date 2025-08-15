Valute / TLRY
TLRY: Tilray Brands Inc - Class 2
1.21 USD 0.05 (3.97%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TLRY ha avuto una variazione del -3.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.20 e ad un massimo di 1.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Tilray Brands Inc - Class 2. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.20 1.27
Intervallo Annuale
0.35 1.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.26
- Apertura
- 1.26
- Bid
- 1.21
- Ask
- 1.51
- Minimo
- 1.20
- Massimo
- 1.27
- Volume
- 9.593 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 86.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.25%
20 settembre, sabato