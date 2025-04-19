Currencies / TILT
TILT: FlexShares Mornigstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund ETF
243.64 USD 0.78 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TILT exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 243.64 and at a high of 243.64.
Follow FlexShares Mornigstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
243.64 243.64
Year Range
180.07 243.64
- Previous Close
- 242.86
- Open
- 243.64
- Bid
- 243.64
- Ask
- 243.94
- Low
- 243.64
- High
- 243.64
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 4.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.99%
- Year Change
- 15.74%
