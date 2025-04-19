QuotesSections
Currencies / TILT
TILT: FlexShares Mornigstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund ETF

243.64 USD 0.78 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TILT exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 243.64 and at a high of 243.64.

TILT exchange rate dynamics and trends can be monitored across different timeframes (minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months).

Daily Range
243.64 243.64
Year Range
180.07 243.64
Previous Close
242.86
Open
243.64
Bid
243.64
Ask
243.94
Low
243.64
High
243.64
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.32%
Month Change
4.46%
6 Months Change
18.99%
Year Change
15.74%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%