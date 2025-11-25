- Overview
TDAY: USA TODAY Co., Inc.
TDAY exchange rate has changed by 4.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.74 and at a high of 4.92.
Follow USA TODAY Co., Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TDAY stock price today?
USA TODAY Co., Inc. stock is priced at 4.90 today. It trades within 4.74 - 4.92, yesterday's close was 4.71, and trading volume reached 98. The live price chart of TDAY shows these updates.
Does USA TODAY Co., Inc. stock pay dividends?
USA TODAY Co., Inc. is currently valued at 4.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.46% and USD. View the chart live to track TDAY movements.
How to buy TDAY stock?
You can buy USA TODAY Co., Inc. shares at the current price of 4.90. Orders are usually placed near 4.90 or 5.20, while 98 and 2.94% show market activity. Follow TDAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TDAY stock?
Investing in USA TODAY Co., Inc. involves considering the yearly range 4.33 - 4.78 and current price 4.90. Many compare 7.46% and 7.46% before placing orders at 4.90 or 5.20. Explore the TDAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are USA TODAY Co., Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of USA TODAY Co., Inc. in the past year was 4.78. Within 4.33 - 4.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track USA TODAY Co., Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are USA TODAY Co., Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of USA TODAY Co., Inc. (TDAY) over the year was 4.33. Comparing it with the current 4.90 and 4.33 - 4.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TDAY stock split?
USA TODAY Co., Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.71, and 7.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.71
- Open
- 4.76
- Bid
- 4.90
- Ask
- 5.20
- Low
- 4.74
- High
- 4.92
- Volume
- 98
- Daily Change
- 4.03%
- Month Change
- 7.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.46%
- Year Change
- 7.46%
- Act
- 1.4%
- Fcst
- 1.4%
- Prev
- 1.6%
- Act
- -0.5%
- Fcst
- -0.6%
- Prev
- -0.6%
- Act
- 1.9%
- Fcst
- -1.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
- Act
- 88.7
- Fcst
- 88.1
- Prev
- 95.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.625%