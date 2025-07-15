Currencies / TCBI
TCBI: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc
84.07 USD 1.19 (1.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TCBI exchange rate has changed by -1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.83 and at a high of 85.26.
Follow Texas Capital Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
82.83 85.26
Year Range
59.37 94.61
- Previous Close
- 85.26
- Open
- 85.26
- Bid
- 84.07
- Ask
- 84.37
- Low
- 82.83
- High
- 85.26
- Volume
- 391
- Daily Change
- -1.40%
- Month Change
- -1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.15%
- Year Change
- 18.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%