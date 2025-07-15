QuotesSections
TCBI: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc

84.07 USD 1.19 (1.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TCBI exchange rate has changed by -1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.83 and at a high of 85.26.

Follow Texas Capital Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
82.83 85.26
Year Range
59.37 94.61
Previous Close
85.26
Open
85.26
Bid
84.07
Ask
84.37
Low
82.83
High
85.26
Volume
391
Daily Change
-1.40%
Month Change
-1.61%
6 Months Change
13.15%
Year Change
18.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%