Currencies / T
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
T: AT&T Inc
29.28 USD 0.35 (1.18%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
T exchange rate has changed by -1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.20 and at a high of 29.64.
Follow AT&T Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
T News
- Built for the Rate Cut Cycle: The Case for MO, AT&T, and CVX - TipRanks.com
- AT&T’s harsh new policy for employees hits a snag
- T vs TMUS: Which Telecom Stock is a Smart Investment Right Now?
- CLS vs. ASTS: Which Technology Stock Suits Your Risk Profile?
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Selling At Fire-Sale Prices
- EchoStar expects to have $24 billion in cash after spectrum sales, debt payments
- Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips, Oracle Reports Q1 Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips...
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- VZ Gains From Healthy Demand in Public Safety Domain: Will it Persist?
- What's Going On With AT&T Stock Friday? - AT&T (NYSE:T)
- EchoStar Corp: President Swieringa sells $12.5m in shares
- Apple iPhone 17 Lineup May Not Draw Consumers 'Standing In Line' Or 'Beating Down The Doors' As AT&T CEO John Stankey Sees No 'Supercycles' Without AI - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Deutsche Telekom sells $33.7 million in T-Mobile US (TMUS) shares
- EchoStar corp COO, Hughes, sells $3.6m in shares
- After SpaceX and AT&T deals, EchoStar could be set for another wireless spectrum windfall
- Stock Market News for Sep 10, 2025
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why AT&T Inc. (T) is a Trending Stock
- Bernstein lowers U.S. telecom stock targets on rising competition
- Why EchoStar Rocketed Higher in August
- AT&T Inc. (T) A&Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025
- FCC to end EchoStar probe into 5G, spectrum obligations after AT&T, SpaceX deals
- Echostar stock price target raised to $102 from $67 at Deutsche Bank
- Deutsche Bank says ’buy the news’ in EchoStar stock after SpaceX deal
- Deutsche Telekom affected as SpaceX strikes $17B deal with Echosta
Daily Range
29.20 29.64
Year Range
21.05 29.79
- Previous Close
- 29.63
- Open
- 29.61
- Bid
- 29.28
- Ask
- 29.58
- Low
- 29.20
- High
- 29.64
- Volume
- 15.668 K
- Daily Change
- -1.18%
- Month Change
- -0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.10%
- Year Change
- 33.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%