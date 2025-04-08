Currencies / SXTP
SXTP: 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.44 USD 0.07 (5.11%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SXTP exchange rate has changed by 5.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.36 and at a high of 1.44.
Follow 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- Alphabet To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)
- 60 Degrees Pharma to begin trial of tafenoquine for chronic babesiosis
- Ardelyx (ARDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to study tafenoquine against Lyme disease
- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals closes $5 million public offering
- Why Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- 60 Degrees Pharma targets $245 million market for babesiosis treatment
- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock surges on canine babesiosis treatment plans
- 60 degrees pharmaceuticals director Cheryl Xu purchases $14,410 in stock
- 60 degrees pharmaceuticals director Cheryl Xu buys $14,410 in stock
- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals introduces new malaria drug packaging
- Babesiosis Incidence in U.S. 10x Higher Than CDC Estimates, According to Insurance Claims Study Commissioned by 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals
- Ascendiant Capital lowers 60 Degrees stock price target to $7
- Crude Oil Gains 1%; Walgreens Posts Upbeat Earnings - Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX), CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)
- Dow Jumps Over 1,100 Points; US Small Business Sentiment Falls In March - Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX), CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)
Daily Range
1.36 1.44
Year Range
0.41 4.42
- Previous Close
- 1.37
- Open
- 1.37
- Bid
- 1.44
- Ask
- 1.74
- Low
- 1.36
- High
- 1.44
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 5.11%
- Month Change
- 2.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.55%
- Year Change
- 15.20%
