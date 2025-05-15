Currencies / SWAG
SWAG: Stran & Company Inc
1.90 USD 0.02 (1.04%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SWAG exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.88 and at a high of 1.95.
Follow Stran & Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Stran & Company Ranked #12 on PPAI 100 List of Top Promotional Product Distributors for 2025
- Earnings call transcript: Stran & Co sees 52% revenue surge in Q1 2025
- Stran & Company Achieves 52.4% Increase in Sales to Approximately $28.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2025
Daily Range
1.88 1.95
Year Range
0.74 1.96
- Previous Close
- 1.92
- Open
- 1.95
- Bid
- 1.90
- Ask
- 2.20
- Low
- 1.88
- High
- 1.95
- Volume
- 95
- Daily Change
- -1.04%
- Month Change
- 15.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 111.11%
- Year Change
- 55.74%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev