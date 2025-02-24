Currencies / SVRE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SVRE: SaverOne 2014 Ltd - American Depositary Shares
1.60 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SVRE exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.56 and at a high of 1.70.
Follow SaverOne 2014 Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SVRE News
- Evotec, Webull And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED), Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)
- Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- SaverOne 2014 schedules annual shareholder meeting for August 17
- SaverOne signs exclusive US fleet sales agreement with TOJ Jax
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 9 to June 13) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- saverone 2014 ltd. announces change in ads ratio effective june 11
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)
- SaverOne Expands IP Portfolio With New US Patent, Stock Gains - Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE)
Daily Range
1.56 1.70
Year Range
0.30 5.69
- Previous Close
- 1.60
- Open
- 1.58
- Bid
- 1.60
- Ask
- 1.90
- Low
- 1.56
- High
- 1.70
- Volume
- 153
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -14.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -48.72%
- Year Change
- -31.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%