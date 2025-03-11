Currencies / STNG
STNG: Scorpio Tankers Inc
60.51 USD 0.33 (0.54%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STNG exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.05 and at a high of 60.83.
Follow Scorpio Tankers Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STNG News
Daily Range
60.05 60.83
Year Range
30.63 74.67
- Previous Close
- 60.84
- Open
- 60.75
- Bid
- 60.51
- Ask
- 60.81
- Low
- 60.05
- High
- 60.83
- Volume
- 992
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- 20.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 60.93%
- Year Change
- -14.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%